Man threatened women with shotgun says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of threatening two women with a shotgun, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Keats Dr. on 10/9.

Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person with a weapon around 3:53 p.m.

A woman said she had been assaulted and the suspect, later identified as Andrew Kyle Bowyer, 23, had armed himself with a shotgun and knife and ran back into an apartment.

Two other deputies approached a man fitting Bowyer’s description at the end of a stairwell. He turned and ran up the stairs after they told him to show his hands, according to the report.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

A woman said she and another other victim found Bowyer and a woman inside the other victim’s apartment.

The woman said an argument started between Bowyer and the the other victim.

Bowyer then pulled out a shotgun and began waving it around, according to the woman.

She said Bowyer pushed the other victim against the wall and racked the shotgun several times, ejecting rounds from the gun.

The woman said Bowyer pointed the shotgun at her and said “I’m going to blow your brains out.” She said he said the same thing to the other victim.

Bowyer was charged with Pointing & Presenting and Assault and Battery 2nd Degree.