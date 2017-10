Pres. Trump says US should change tax law to punish NFL - President Donald Trump is suggesting the U.S. change its tax laws to punish organizations like the NFL if members are “disrespecting” the na…

Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘will not play’ if they disrespect flag - Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and any Cowboys making such dis…

Fmr. Furman athletic director Ray Parlier dead at 67 - Former Furman University Director of Athletics Wilbur Ray Parlier died Saturday at the age of 67 in Kingsport, Tennessee.

2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters Includes 16 From Area - Rosters for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were released Sunday afternoon and include 15 athletes from the Upstate.

Kaepernick says he’ll stand during national anthem - Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has said that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again.

VP Pence leaves NFL game after anthem protests - Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee.