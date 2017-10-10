PC’s Marable Honored By Big South

Presbyterian Blue Hose

CLINTON, S.C. – Presbyterian College freshman running back Torrance Marable was named Big South Freshman of the Week, while the team’s special teams unit took home the league’s Special Teams of the Week honor, the league announced on Monday. Marable earns the rookie honor for the second time in three weeks.

Marable rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in PC’s 24-16 victory over Saint Francis on Saturday. The freshman scored a 12-yard touchdown, his team-leading fifth of the season, in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. He had 37 of his 86 yards in the final quarter, as PC found the end zone twice en route to the win.

Marable continues to lead the Big South in rushing this season, totaling 564 through six games this season, a league-best average of 94.0 yards per game. The rookie ranks eighth in the nation in rushing yards among all FCS players and is currently tops among all freshman. The native of Decatur, Ga. is 136 rushing yards shy of the PC Division I era record for rushing yards by a freshman with five games to go this season.

The Blue Hose special teams unit played in a key role in Saturday’s victory. Rod Haygood blocked a Saint Francis punt and Malachi Brown scooped it up and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown, the first such play by PC since 2011. KJ Presley blocked a SFU field goal attempt, his second blocked kick of the season, in the first quarter to keep the Red Flash off the board. PC also recorded its first safety since 2011, when a bad snap went over the head of the SFU punter and was knocked out of the end zone to prevent a PC recovery.

Marable is the first PC player to earn multiple Big South Freshman of the Week honors since running back Lance Byrd took the honor three times in 2009. It is also the second special teams honor for PC this season, after Brett Norton receiving the honor on September 25.