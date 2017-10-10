Pickens Co. Humane Society forced to close

The Pickens Co. Humane Society says they are forced to close their doors after they weren’t able to raise enough money.

In a news release they said they had continued to operate in the red and were financially ruined with a loss of funding. They say they depleted their endowments and can’t survive with the lack of community support.

They wrote the following:

We can’t fully express our deepest gratitude for your support. Working with the residents and community of Pickens County has been nothing but an absolute pleasure. We have taken in so many animals and found so many forever homes. We have laughed and cried, been happy and sad in our time here at the shelter.

This comes after the county reallocated funds to balance their budget and was no longer able to provide extra money to the humane society.

Their last day of business will be December 31.

They will no longer accept animals as of Oct. 16.

They say they will care for the animals in the facility as normal and will focus on making sure they find forever homes.

They say Upstate SPCA has agreed to accept any animals that remain after Dec. 31.

They are asking you for donations and money to help operate until the end of the year.

Below is a list of other resources you have for adoption services and surrendering of animals.

Greenville Humane Society

305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 242-3626

Surrenders/Adoptions

Greenville County Animal CARE

328 Furman Hall Rd # C, Greenville, SC 29609 (864) 467-3950 Adoptions

Upstate SPCA 186 Prison Camp Rd Pickens, SC 29671 (864) 898-5936

Surrenders ONLY Adoptions TBA

Oconee Humane Society

1925 Sandifer Blvd, Seneca, SC 29678 (864)882-4719

Adoptions

Anderson PAWS

1320 Highway 29, Anderson, SC 29626

(864) 260-4151

Adoptions

Anderson County Humane Society

407 Pearman Dairy Rd, Anderson, SC 29625

(864) 367-7220 Adoptions