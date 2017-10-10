PICS: Help ID woman wanted for questioning in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning.

They say she is wanted for questioning after an incident that took place at the Scotchman Convenience Store in Rutherfordton.

If you have any information regarding her identity and/or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sgt. Brian Martin at the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 348-6270.

