Police find feces-covered toddler, 2 others home alone

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Des Moines mother has been arrested after officers found her three young children alone outside their home, including one covered in feces and another with a full diaper.

TV station KCCI reports that a 4-year-old boy was left in charge Monday of his 2-year-old and 1-year-old siblings. He’d taken them outside after their stove made a frightening sound when he tried to make breakfast.

County records say Destinee Miller remains jailed Tuesday on child endangerment charges. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who can comment for her.

Officers say the house was littered with hundreds of mounds of dog feces. Miller later told officers she had left to take one of her dogs to a vet.

State authorities have taken custody of the children.

More stories you may like on 7News

How to cut costs on travel including holiday flights From a big Southwest sale going on now, to the use of flight trackers, there are ways to boost your savings before you take off.

Less than 24 hours until the gates at the SC State Fair Open We are less than 24 hours away from the gates opening at the South Carolina State Fair. Crews have been busy over the past few days setting …

Upstate victims’ advocacy groups get $9 million in grants Upstate agencies that help victims of crimes are getting nearly $9 million in grants.

Tornado touches down in Laurens County Neighbors in a small Laurens County community spent Monday salvaging items after a twister touched down Sunday night.

Storm leaves trees, power lines down in Pickens Co. Three tornadoes touched down in the Upstate Sunday, which means a lot of damage was done.