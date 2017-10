LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A school bus was involved in an accident on Tuesday, according to Laurens Co. School District 55.

The crash involved two cars and the bus.

SC Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on US 221 and Ekom Beach Rd. around 4:41 p.m.

There were no kids on the bus and the driver wasn’t hurt.

They do not know the conditions of the other drivers.