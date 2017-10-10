Spartanburg District 2 Superintendent announces retirement

(Video from: Spartanburg School District Two)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District Two Superintendent Dr. Scott Mercer announced that he will be retiring at a meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees.

At the meeting Tuesday, Mercer read a letter announcing his intention to leave the post as of June 30, 2018.

Mercer has been superintendent of the district since 2005.

Mercer says that “it is time for another leader to take the reins and continue to collaboratively move us forward.”

Read the full text of his letter:

Members of the Spartanburg Two Board of Trustees, Members of the Administration, and others gathered here this evening:

One of the questions I have asked many of those who have gone before me is, “When do you know it is time to retire?” Almost to a person they have said, “You will just know.”

Well, after 40 years in the profession, I have come to that place in my life. It is not a decision made quickly or without careful thought, prayer and discussion with Toby. As I hope you can tell, this work has been joyful, fulfilling, challenging, rewarding, gratifying, self-actualizing and most days, just plain fun. I look forward to Mondays and rarely dread going to work. With such an awesome District Office staff and with tremendous school leadership, a supportive, competent and caring Board of Trustees, a strong group of teachers, teacher leaders and support staff, and a community that appreciates education and educators and is willing to sacrifice to see that their children are nurtured and trained well, it has been a wonderful place in which to live, work, worship and raise a family. I have often said that if I had known such a place existed, I would have tried harder to get here sooner.

We have accomplished much since 2005. Our academic achievement consistently places us in the top tier of school districts in the state. With the cooperation of our sister districts and local colleges, we have built the Scholars Academy and Early College High School programs. Our students are earning Advanced Placement and dual credit hours like never before. Our graduation rate is the highest in our history. Academic coaches work with students and assist administrators and teacher leaders in providing instructional leadership. Our arts programs regularly garner awards and recognition. Our athletic teams are competitive and have won numerous region and state championships over the years. We take care of our special needs children in our District and Spartanburg County like no one else. Students leave us well prepared for college, career and life.

With the community’s support, we have built four schools and remodeled and added onto many others. You may recall the addition of air conditioning in our gyms as our first project! A new Boiling Springs High and a remodeled Freshman Academy are in the works. Plans are under way to replace our Transportation, Maintenance and Upstate Family Resource Center facilities. We rewrote our entire policy manual and posted it online. We have kept costs to our taxpayers as low as we could while striving to be faithful stewards of their trust and resources.

The Upstate Family Resource Center has been a blessing to so many of our students and their families. We have brought our education practice into the 21st century with our EXCEL 1:1 initiative. Safety of students and staff has been a priority and our security camera systems on buses and in schools, electronic locking of doors, provision of school resource officers and training of our people is an ongoing process. The way we communicate with our parents and community via School Messenger, social media, brand new websites and our media partners is stronger than it has ever been.

Spartanburg Two was a good school district when I arrived, and it has been my goal to not only not mess it up, but to make it stronger and better. After 13 years, it is time for another leader to take the reins and continue to collaboratively move us forward.

Thank you, Board of Trustees, for taking a chance on me; it has truly been an honor to serve with you. I promise I will finish this academic year strong; after all, our current seniors were entering kindergarten when I arrived. It is right to see this generation through to graduation. I pledge to assist and facilitate the transition to the best of my ability.

Sincerely,

Scott Mercer

Superintendent