Student arrested for having loaded gun at school in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old has been arrested after taking a loaded gun to school, officials say.

They say a staff member at Genesis Education Center told school administration that a student may have an “inappropriate item” on campus.

Law enforcement was contacted and conducted a thorough investigation.

The 11th-grade student was found to be in possession of a loaded gun.

The student was arrested and will be disciplined accordingly.

