Upstate victims’ advocacy groups get $9 million in grants

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Upstate agencies that help victims of crimes are getting nearly $9 million in grants. State Attorney General Alan Wilson made the announcement Tuesday morning in Greenville.

Groups in Greenville County received a total of $2,283,693, Spartanburg County groups got $2,539,691, and Anderson County groups received $1,922,789.

Shauna Galloway-Williams, the executive director of the Julie Valentine Center, said without this money, they wouldn’t be able to help victims suffering from crimes and other traumatizing events.

“It is a scary, scary time in your life when your family is impacted by child abuse or sexual assault. So we are just incredibly glad that we can be there for folks when they need us,” she said.

Attorney General Wilson said the money is coming from federal grants and state funds, and he said this is worth every penny to highlight the work the agencies are doing.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is raise the profile of these groups, and raise the profile of the services they’re providing,as well as give them the recognition for really being unsung heroes,” he said.

Other Upstate groups benefiting from the funds are SafeHomes, the Spartanburg Police Department, and the Anderson Police Department.

In total, $38 million in grants were given out around the state. The grants are distributed through the South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division.