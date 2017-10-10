USC’s Wonnum Gets SEC Award

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 9, 2017) – University of South Carolina sophomore Dennis “D.J.” Wonnum, has been selected as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference office announced today.

Wonnum, a 6-4, 251-pounder from Stone Mountain, Ga., played a key role, especially early in the contest, in the Gamecocks’ 48-22 win over Arkansas. He was credited with four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, broke up two passes and had a quarterback hurry. He led a Carolina defensive line that limited the vaunted Razorback running game to just 106 yards on 32 carries, a 3.3 average. Arkansas entered the game averaging 205 rushing yards per game.

Wonnum joins Deebo Samuel as Gamecocks who have earned the weekly accolades from the league office. Samuel was honored twice as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following both the NC State and Missouri games.

Wonnum and the Gamecocks (4-2, 2-2 SEC) will travel to Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) this week for a noon showdown with the Volunteers on Saturday, October 14. The contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.