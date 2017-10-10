WCU student dies days after shooting

JACKSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — A Western Carolina University student who was shot last week has died.

The college announced Tuesday morning that Jacob Alexander Ray passed away four days after he was shot near campus.

School officials say officers have arrested Aja Makalo, another student at WCU, and Zavion Southerland in connection with the deadly shooting.

Ray was from Hendersonville.

College officials say the junior was majoring in computer information systems.

A candlelight vigil in his honor is scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday at the fountain area of Central Plaza.