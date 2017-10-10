Wofford’s Stoddard, Carter Earn SoCon Accolades

Wofford Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference named its football players of the week Monday for all games played Oct. 7. Wofford fullback Andre Stoddard and punter/kicker Luke Carter were named the Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, while Mercer linebacker Lee Bennett was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

Wofford fullback Andre Stoddard ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fifth-ranked Terriers to a 35-28 win over No. 22 Western Carolina in overtime. The junior from Greenville, South Carolina, averaged nearly 7.5 yards per attempt, carrying 21 times with a long of 31 yards, in his first career 100-yard rushing game. Both of Stoddard’s scoring runs came from 3 yards out, with his first tying the game at 21 after a successful two-point try with 3:52 left in the third quarter and his second coming on the second play of overtime to give Wofford a lead it would not lose. The award is the first of his career.

Other nominees: Kobe Kelley (ETSU), P.J. Blazejowski (Furman), Tee Mitchell (Mercer), Devlin Hodges (Samford), Alphonso Stewart (Chattanooga) and Terryon Robinson (Western Carolina).

Wofford punter/kicker Luke Carter handled all aspect of the kicking game in the Terriers’ overtime win over Western Carolina. The sophomore from Florence, South Carolina, nailed a pair of field goals on the day, hitting a 21-yarder to get the scoring started on Wofford’s first drive of the game and adding a 34-yard make as time expired in the first half to draw the Terriers within a point at 14-13. Carter, who was 3-for-3 on point after touchdown attempts, also handled punting and kickoff duties. He averaged 49.0 yards on two punts, both of which pinned the Catamounts inside their own 20-yard line, highlighted by a career-best 54-yard boot in the first quarter. Carter kicked off five times, averaging 64.4 yards and recording one touchback. The weekly award is his second of the season.

Other nominees: Landon Kunak (ETSU), Grant Goupil (Mercer), Austin Barnard (Samford), Victor Ulmo (Chattanooga) and Ian Berryman (Western Carolina).

Mercer linebacker Lee Bennett had an all-around active day for the Bears in their 24-14 upset of No. 17 The Citadel on the road Saturday. The senior from Leesburg, Florida, totaled a career-high 16 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Other nominees: Aron Spann III (The Citadel), Nasir Player (ETSU), Deion Pierre (Samford), Taylor Reynolds (Chattanooga), Marvin Tillman (Western Carolina) and Colton Clemons (Wofford).

Wofford will travel to The Citadel on Saturday for a 6:00 p.m. contest at Hagood Stadium.