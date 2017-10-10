Woman robbed outside Beacon

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman was robbed outside the Beacon Drive-In, according to a report from Spartanburg Police.

It happened on 10/9 around 6:30 p.m.

The woman said she walked out of the Beacon to her car and a man she didn’t know approached her and said he needed some money to eat.

She said she was getting ready to hand the man $5 when a store employee called out to her and told her not to give the man money.

She said she changed her mind. The man then grabbed the money and ran, according to the report.

The employee told police he recognized the man as a regular “bum” and said the man is often asked to leave because he harasses customers.

The employee said he doesn’t know the suspect’s name but recognizes him.