Women who have ‘less attractive partners’ are happier in their relationships

(WVTV) – When it comes to marital bliss, new research suggests there’s more to it than meets the eye.

A joint study by Florida State University and Southern Methodist University in Texas revealed that wives with husbands considered to be more attractive felt pressured to compensate by obsessing over exercise and diet.

However, according another study by Florida State University suggests women with less attractive husbands were happier and felt more appreciated.

The research found that husbands considered not traditionally handsome were “more committed” and “more invested in pleasing their wives when they felt that they were getting a pretty good deal,” making the women they’re married to happier in the process.

So keep an open mind, ladies. That frog you’re rejecting might actually be a prince!