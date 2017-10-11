10 arrested in fatal LSU hazing investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – As part of the LSU Police Department’s investigation into the death of LSU student Maxwell Gruver, arrest warrants have been issued for the following individuals to be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges listed below:

Matthew Alexander Naquin, (charges of hazing and negligent homicide) Zachary Castillo, (charge of hazing) Elliott Eaton, (charge of hazing) Patrick Forde, (charge of hazing) Sean Paul Gott, (charge of hazing) Zachary Hall, (charge of hazing) Ryan Isto, (charge of hazing) Hudson Kirkpatrick, (charge of hazing) Sean Pennison, (charge of hazing) Nicholas Taulli, (charge of hazing)

The LSU Police Department has communicated with the Gruver family throughout the investigation process, and the university has also been in touch with them regarding today’s arrests.

As part of LSU’s review of the culture and environment present on campus, LSU President F. King Alexander formed the President’s Task Force on Greek Life.