2 arrested after motorcycle stolen, drugs found in Oconee Co.

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County have arrested two people on charges related to drugs and a stolen motorcycle in Westminster.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after a report of a motorcycle which was stolen from Cooke Drive near Westminster on September 1.

Deputies say they were able to find the 2017 Harley Davidson Iron 833 Sportster at a property on Shady Lane in Westminster after executing a search warrant.

45-year-old Brantley Keith Black was arrested Tuesday and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says that during the search they found Methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and firearms in a camper on the property.

Investigators also arrested 23-year-old William Grover Bearden who they say had the motorcycle in his possession while knowing it was stolen.

Bearden was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was already in the Detention Center after being arrested by Westminster Police Department on charges. He is also charged with Grand Larceny, second degree Burglary, and Safecracking in relation to a separate incident.

Black is in the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.