6 sentenced after meth conspiracy in Cherokee Co.

(WSPA) – Six Cherokee County residents have been sentenced to prison on charges related to methamphetamine.

29-year-old Zactrick Michael Jefferies was sentenced to 236 months in prison.

24-year-old James Lasamuel Humphries was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

22-year-old Brianna Allison Jones was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

28-year-old Katherine Elizabeth Williams was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

38-year-old Crystal Dawn Osborne was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

25-year-old Andrell Lopez was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Two others, Everette De’Angelo Dawkins and Richard Stewart Hawkins are also charged and are awaiting sentencing in the conspiracy.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Dawkins left prison in February 2015 and began conspiring with the other co-defendants to distribute up to 45 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Upstate.

Law enforcement made several seizures of methamphetamine in 2015 and 2016.

In September 2015, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office seized 662 grams of methamphetamine from Zactrick Jefferies when executing a search warrant.

In January 2016, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stopped the car of James Humphries and seized 520 grams of methamphetamine.

In December 2016, Zactrick Jefferies was arrested with one kilogram of methamphetamine.

583 grams of methamphetamine and nine pounds of marijuana were seized from Andrell Lopez after being stopped by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.