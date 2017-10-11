Anderson Co. looks to fill large number of dispatcher openings



ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is working to fill a number of communication openings.

Right now, Greenville County has six openings, Spartanburg County has 12 and in Anderson County the number is 15, which is why they are working to get people into these positions who want to help others.

The director tells 7News that high stress, both physically from taking large volumes of calls to the mental stress of dealing with tragedies, can push people out the door before they even hit the ground running.

But with 200 to 400 service calls coming in each shift, they need people who want to do the job.

“When you have to deal with that radio communication plus the mental stress of handling those 911 calls somebody is going without 100 percent of service,” said Becky Carter, Communications Director at 911 in Anderson County.

From new recruitment videos to social media postings, the sheriff’s office is working to get the word out about the openings. All you need to apply is pick up an application at the sheriff’s office or fill one out online.