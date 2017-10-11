Asheville police looking for cyclist who assaulted driver

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a cyclist who they say assaulted a driver before pedaling away with the victim’s cash and glasses.

Asheville police say the suspect struck the victim several times with his bicycle helmet, kicked him and stole $80 and the victim’s eyeglasses.

The assault happened the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 4 on McDowell Street.

Police say the suspect was riding a black bicycle with green markings. He’s described as a white male, between 40 and 55 years of age, with shoulder length gray/white hair. It’s believed he has a cut above his left eye.

An estimated $500 worth of damage was also done to the victim’s BMW 320i, according to a police report.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.