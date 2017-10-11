Caitlyn abuser denied parole

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC — The man convicted of putting electrical tape around the muzzle of Caitlyn the dog in North Charleston two years ago, was denied parole Wednesday.

Caitlyn, a staffie-mix, nearly died from the ordeal, as she was unable to eat, drink or defend herself.

William Dodson of North Charleston was sentenced to five years in prison in March 2017, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of ill-treatment of an animal. At the time, the judge in the case called Caitlyn the dog’s ordeal, “hell on Earth.” But despite receiving the maximum punishment for animal cruelty, Dodson was already eligible for parole, just seven months after being sentenced.

Dodson is currently being held at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

Before the hearing, people in the animal rescue community were speaking out against granting his parole.

“We hope people will take the time to oppose Dodson’s parole, because we want to send a clear message that animal cruelty should not be tolerated in South Carolina,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty & Outreach Aldwin Roman. “Caitlyn cannot speak for herself. The great people of South Carolina are her voice.”

Because the South Carolina Parole Board did not grant Dodson parole, officials say he should remain in the custody of the SC Department of Corrections.