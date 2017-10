(WSPA) — Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are opting for a new Christmas tradition. The couple says they are not planning to buy their children presents this year.

Kunis told “Entertainment Tonight” they do not want their children to grow up accustomed to getting extravagant gifts.

The couple’s daughter, Wyatt, and son, Dimitri, did get gifts from their grandparents last year, but this year Kunis and Kutcher say they are limiting it to one each.