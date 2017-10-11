Charleston restaurant makes Top 5 in U.S.

TripAdvisor has released a list of the top 5 restaurants in the U.S. and the world for 2017.

The Charleston Grill in Charleston, SC came in at #3.

TripAdvisor says the restaurants were chosen based on an algorithm that looks at the quantity and quality of reviews of restaurants.

TOP 5 IN U.S.

1. Daniel – New York City, New York

2. Victoria & Albert’s – Orlando, Florida

3. Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

4. Alinea– Chicago, Illinois

5. Chef and the Farmer – Kinston, North Carolina

TOP 5 IN THE WORLD

1. The Black Swan at Oldstead – Oldstead, England

2. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons– Great Milton, England

3. Maison Lameloise– Chagny, France

4. L’Auberge de l’Ill– Illhaeusern, France

5. Martin Berasategui– Lasarte, Spain