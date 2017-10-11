Cleanup underway after tornado hits Tryon

Tryon, N.C. (WSPA) – Sunday’s storm hit Tryon with a vengeance and it could be weeks before all the debris left behind is removed.

Neighbors spent the day clearing away drowned tree limbs scattered all across the area.

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove some of the larger trees uprooted by Sunday’s storms.

Linemen were also out and about working to restore power. One neighbor tells 7 News this was unlike anything he’d seen before.

It was quick and furious and I just got out of harm’s way,” said Andrew Tolley, a Tryon resident. “There’s nothing I could do.”

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers lost power during the storm. The utility says service was restored by Tuesday afternoon.