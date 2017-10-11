Coroner responding to fatal crash on I-85S ramp to Pelham Rd.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a fatal crash on the I-85 southbound exit ramp for Pelham Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:15pm.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a fatal crash on the I-85 southbound exit ramp for Pelham Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:15pm.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Advertisement
Advertisement