Driver falls asleep before 4-vehicle crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a driver fell asleep behind the wheel before drifting into oncoming traffic moments before a wreck in Greer.
Police say four vehicles crashed on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a Nissan Maxima was headed north when they crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan Altima, according to Greer Police Lt. Patrick Fortenberry.
He said the Altima was hit by another car and a fourth vehicle was also struck.
Firefighters extricated the drivers of the Maxima and Altima. Both were taken to the hospital, along with a third driver.
Police say they suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.