Driver falls asleep before 4-vehicle crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a driver fell asleep behind the wheel before drifting into oncoming traffic moments before a wreck in Greer.

Police say four vehicles crashed on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a Nissan Maxima was headed north when they crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan Altima, according to Greer Police Lt. Patrick Fortenberry.

He said the Altima was hit by another car and a fourth vehicle was also struck.

Firefighters extricated the drivers of the Maxima and Altima. Both were taken to the hospital, along with a third driver.

Police say they suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.