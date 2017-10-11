Help available for local veterans, families

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The sixth annual Upstate Stand Down will take place Friday, October 13th.

The event sponsored by Operation Restoration CDC is happening at the Spartanburg Event and Expo Center off Pottery Road.

The event is open to any veteran in need and their families.

There is a long list of free resources, including: medical, dental, social, hearing, vision, and housing services.

The event is open to veterans from across the Upstate and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans and family members are not required to register. Walk-ins are welcome.

Organizers say free transportation is available to and from the expo center. Meals will also be provided.

Volunteers can find more information at upstatestanddown.org.