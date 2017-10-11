Help ID woman who may have info in FBI child sexual assault case

(WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify a woman who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

The woman, who the FBI is referring to as Jane Doe 39, is in a video with a child which was created before April of 2016.

The FBI says they don’t know where the video was made and are asking for help nationwide.

Jane Doe 39 is described as a woman between the ages of 25 and 35 with long black hair. At the time the video was made, she was wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress. She could also be heard speaking Vietnamese.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The case is being investigated as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

More information can be found on the FBI’s ECAP website.