NEBO, NC (WSPA) – A McDowell Co. man is accused of sex crimes involving an 8-year-old and two 11 year-old girls, according to the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Lee Williams, 36, of Wildlife Rd. in Nebo is charged with:

3 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

Rape of a child by an adult

Statutory sex offense

The Sheriff’s Office says they received the case on referral from the McDowell Co. Department of Social Services.