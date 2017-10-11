Most SC drivers can renew license online now

(NEWS RELEASE) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is pleased to announce a more convenient way for South Carolina residents to do business with the agency.

Most South Carolinians who have a regular (Class D, E, F, M, or any combination of the four) driver’s license, whose driving privileges are in good standing, may renew their license from the comfort of home at http://www.scdmvonline.com beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

“This eliminates the need to visit an SCDMV branch and keeps wait times and lines shorter for the public,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “We’re a customer-centric agency, and this is a small step in the process of bringing the SCDMV to customers, instead of making customers come to us.”

Now, you will only need to visit the SCDMV every other time you’re due for renewal in order to take a new photograph for your license, as long as your driving privileges remain in good standing. If you renewed by mail the last time you renewed your license, you’re ineligible for online renewal this time and must visit an SCDMV branch.

If you have a commercial driver’s license or identification card or are an international customer, you must continue to visit an SCDMV branch to renew your license or ID. Due to state and federal laws, these cards are not available for online renewal.

State law no longer requires vision screenings for most people when they renew their license. This means there’s no reason for many people to visit the SCDMV. A vision screening is still required for a customer to receive his or her first South Carolina beginner’s permit or driver’s license or if returning to the state after being licensed in a different state.

“Customers who did not renew their license the last time by mail can go to our website, confirm their address, and order their new license with a valid credit card,” said Director of Driver Services Annie Phelps. “We’ll use your current photograph and mail your new license. When renewing online, you’ll pay $12.50 for a five-year license. Please destroy your old license when you receive your new one.”

REAL ID licenses will not be available until the first-quarter of 2018. If you need to renew your license online or in person before REAL IDs are available, you will not be receiving this new type of card. Do not drive with an expired license. If you need to renew your license between now and when the REAL ID licenses are available, you will receive the same style of license the SCDMV currently issues. To be eligible to order a REAL ID license online in the future, the SCDMV must have all of the correct documentation on file.