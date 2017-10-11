Rabid fox found in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A fox in Swannanoa has tested positive for rabies, according to officials with the Buncombe County Health and Human Services.

The fox was found on Aldon Drive and taken to the Buncombe County Animal Control on Tuesday.

“Rabies is a serious disease that can be fatal without immediate treatment,” said BCHHS Environmental Health Director Jessica Silver. “Any person that thinks they may have come into contact with this fox should contact Communicable Disease.”

Some signs that an animal may have rabies include: wild animals may move slowly or act tame, usually friendly pets may snap at you or may try to bite. Rabid animals may also have behavior changes such as general sickness, trouble swallowing, increased drooling, and aggression.

Anyone in the area that may have had contact with the fox is asked to contact your doctor as soon as possible. If your pet may have come into contact with the fox, you should contact your veterinarian.

Be sure to keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.