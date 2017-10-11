Roebuck Fire Dept. rescues kitten from car

ROEBUCK, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters at the Roebuck Fire Department Station 27 are being thanked after they rescued a kitten from a car’s engine compartment on Tuesday.

The fire department posted this on their Facebook page:

“This morning, the crews at Station 27 had a drive up to the station, with the occupants reporting a cat in the engine compartment of their vehicle. This little kitten was deep in the engine bay and took the guys a little while to get him out. Thankfully, after he was removed, the kitten seemed to be doing ok, and was taken by Spartanburg County Animal Control for a medical workup, and then will be put up for adoption to make someone a great pet! Nice job guys! #neveradullmoment”

Spartanburg Co Animal Control picked up kitten and took it to Greenville County Animal Care, according to the Spartanburg Humane Society.