School bus accident near Fairforest Elementary in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)-Spartanburg School District 6 officials confirm a bus driver was hurt in an accident near Fairforest Elementary. A district spokesperson says a truck clipped the driver’s side mirror of the bus. No students were hurt, but the driver was taken from the scene by ambulance as a precaution.

The Highway Patrol reported the accident at 7:05am. Our crew on the scene says it was just off Mt. Zion Road. The main road is not blocked. Firefighters and EMS were there and an ambulance left around 8am. Troopers were seen talking to the driver of the dump truck.

Check back for updates.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

