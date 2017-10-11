SMC’s Fall Open House is on Saturday, October 21, from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm and includes lunch in the campus dining hall and a campus activities fair. The Open House is free and high school students and families are encouraged to attend.
Spartanburg Methodist College Fall Open House
