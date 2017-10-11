Spartanburg’s Shugart, Chapman’s Bailey Among Mr. Football Finalists

Spartanburg linebacker Connor Shugart and Chapman quarterback Colton Bailey are among the five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football, it was announced Wednesday evening.

Shugart leads the Vikings with 63 tackles and seven-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Bailey, who led the Panthers to the 3A state title last season, has started since his sophomore season, like Shugart.

Shugart hopes to join Tavien Feaster (2015) as winners of the award from Spartanburg High.

Bailey looks to become the first Chapman player to land the honor, which was established in 1995.

The winner will be named during the North-South All-Star Game weekend in December in Myrtle Beach.