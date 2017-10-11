Teen brought loaded gun to school says Greenwood Co. deputy

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school on Oct. 10, officials say.

A teacher at Genesis Education Center stopped a deputy in the hallway and said 11th-grade student, Zy’Tawn Childs had a bulge in his pants she believed was drugs.

Childs was told to come to the principal’s office because they suspected he had drugs. They say he emptied his pockets and he still had a bulge.

The principal pointed to Childs’ pants and told him they needed to get what was in the bulge.

Childs began putting his things back in his pockets and told the principal it was not drugs, but he wanted to go to the other room and talk to him about what it was.

The report says Childs then ran out of the principal’s office and tried to leave the building.

The deputy said he chased Childs and wrestled him down in the secretaries office.

The report says the deputy unbuttoned Childs’ pants and found a black .40 caliber handgun.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

