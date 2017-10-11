Tryon tornado siren silent during EF-1

Tryon, N.C (WSPA) – The city of Tryon is explaining why the tornado siren did not go off Sunday as storms moved into the area.

Blake Arledge, the town’s director of communications tells 7 News he was inside the emergency management building as the EF-1 tornado touched down but he never received notification from the National Weather Service that a tornado warning was in effect.

That is required before the siren can be engaged.

“It does concern me because from what I understand, they did a practice siren Saturday,” said Marcus Iamurri, a Tryon resident who forced his family into the basement during the storm. “And l thought, ‘that doesn’t make sense.’ ”

The National Weather Service tells 7 News the radar over Polk County never indicated a tornado was present and all it showed were thunderstorms. A meteorologist with the agency says in hindsight, a tornado warning should have been issued.