UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Union man’s home was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.

The mobile home on Long 12 Street caught fire just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Union Fire Department says the home was destroyed in less than 10 minutes.

The man was not hurt in the fire.

Red Cross volunteers are helping him with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.