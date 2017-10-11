Who Rules the Road Cyclist or Motorist?

Asheville, NC (WSPA)

The City of Asheville, North Carolina is home to thousands of people and many of them ride bikes and share the road with vehicles.

Recent incidents of motorist clashing with cyclist are raising awareness, questions and concerns.

As you mentioned there were two incidents that happened between cyclist and motorist.

It seems to be the battle of wheels, two wheels versus four and who has the right-away on city streets and who needs to move over.

Cycling isn’t just about exercise for Gino Mordocco it’s a way of life. He says, “You get into a rhythm you kind of get out of your own head and you can’t complain about where we get to ride here in Asheville it’s beautiful.”

Recent clashes like this with cyclist and motorist seem to be raising concern for those who use alternative transportation.

Mike Sule is a member of “Asheville Bikers”, Mike says, “What is it about our roads that needs to change. And what can we do better as a community.”

Sule says the battle isn’t over street space, it’s about how we interact and lack of education.

Mike says, “we don’t treat each other this way in the grocery store”

Drivers are licensed by the state, cyclist on the other hand, do not, but most say education needs to happen.

That’s why the website Watch for Me.org was launched. It lists the rules of the road for pedestrians, cyclist and drivers.

Sargent Scott Pruett is with the Asheville Police Department, he says, “we don’t have any laws that I’m aware of on the books that prohibit bicyclist from being on public streets and highways they have a right to the roadway just like any other vehicle.”

Cyclist are required to follow the same traffic laws as drivers and when it’s all said and done, at the end of a ride, cyclist just want to make it home.

Gino says, “we’re not bicycles were people we’re fathers were brothers we’re somebody sons just treat us like people and be cautious.”

It is illegal for cyclist to ride on the interstate. Legally cyclist have the right to use lanes marked for motorist.