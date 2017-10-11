Woman attempts to hit ex with vehicle, crashes into home, report says

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman is behind bars after a man reported she tried to run over him and crashed an SUV into his home.

Jaquata Latasha Garrett, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic violence.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded early Wednesday morning to a domestic call at a home on Seminole Drive.

A deputy found a man lying on the ground outside the home with injuries, according to an incident report. A wall of the residence was caved in and there was a hole in the living room area.

The victim told deputies that he approached Garrett, who he has a child with, after she parked outside his residence and that she threw a phone at him before placing the SUV in drive, turned the wheels and tried to hit him with the vehicle.

The victim jumped on top of the SUV to keep from getting hurt. He was reportedly on top of the SUV when Garrett ran into the front of his home.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

It’s not the first time that deputies had responded to the residence.

A deputy noted in the report that Garrett had been trespassed from the victim’s residence earlier this year.

She’s currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.