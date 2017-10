ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was hurt after crashing into a concrete wall in Belton.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at Highway 20 and Big Creek Road on Wednesday night.

Crew at the scene say it appears the driver lost control of the car and went through a chain link fence before hitting a concrete wall.

Firefighters had to cut him free from the wreckage.

We will update this story as we learn more details.