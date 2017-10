ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say a road is closed after one person was killed in a crash and another seriously hurt.

The wreck happened on Airport Road.

Asheville police said in a tweet at 7:23 a.m. Thursday that the road was closed from Old Shoals to Bradley Branch. There was no time frame on when the road would reopen.

Police say one driver died from injuries and another driver was transported with serious injuries following a crash.

Traffic crash on Airport Rd. involving 2 vehicles. One driver transported w/ serious injuries, 2nd driver succumbed to injuries. pic.twitter.com/dqFmPy2i25 — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) October 12, 2017