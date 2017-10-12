36th Annual Fall for Greenville begins Thursday

It’s time for the 36th annual Fall for Greenville festival highlighting local food and music from the region.

More than 250 tasting samples from 46 food vendors will be available beginning October 14th- 16th on Main Street in downtown Greenville.

Organizers tell 7 News there are also more than 75 musical performances to enjoy on 7 stages.

Fall for Greenville organizers need more volunteers on Friday and Saturday nights to pour beer and take tickets. Volunteers for the beer garden must be 21 or older.

Find out which restaurants and bands will be there as well as where to park and preview music at fallforgreenville.net