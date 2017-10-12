Anderson Co. holds public meeting on possible new jail

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Room has run out at the Anderson County Detention Center and now the public is getting a chance to voice their concerns before taxpayer dollars are used to build a new one.

A few dozen people filled the Anderson County Council chambers Thursday morning to hear the results of a six month assessment on the detention center. The National Institute of Corrections looked at the conditions and state of the jail, plus any process that could impact jail population to see if there are other solutions before spending the money to build a new facility.

“Rehabbing certain areas of the jail, possibly even having places for someone with mental health issues instead of putting them in jail because right now there is no where else to put them,” said Sheriff Chad McBride.

But it’s no secret the building is falling apart after decades of use. It’s capacity is 257, but frequently houses over 400 inmates so the county knows a change is needed. They are using this assessment to get new information and look at alternatives going forward. In the future, county leaders hope to keep an open line of dialogue with the community.