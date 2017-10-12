Deer Related Crashes

Cowpens, SC (WSPA)

In the fall, deer related accidents usually go up, but this year new insurance numbers show a decline with South Carolina drivers.

As hunting season amps up, deer are on the move, making a “mad-dash” across roadways usually at dusk and dawn.

While South Carolina collisions are down the risk is still very high and insurance agencies and law enforcement officials are taking notice.

Deer hunting is a big deal in the Palmetto State, J.D. Shelton, says, “here in the fall winter time, that’s one of my passions to go out and hunt, fish do things of that sort.” Shelton is with the Cowpens Police Department.

Each fall enthusiast like Shelton hit the woods hoping for the big catch.

Chief of Police Wayne Meredith says, ” you’ve got more hunters going into the woods you’ve got people on ATV’s, the deer are more mobile, so they’re going to be out running more.

State Farm Insurance says one out of nearly 100 drivers will likely hit a deer this year and most of those crashes happen in October, November and December.

That’s because in addition to hunting season, it’s also mating season and deer are more active. Cowpens Police Chief, Wayne Meredith says it’s up to drivers to be vigilante. Chief Meredith, says “the biggest thing we would tell people obviously is to watch your speed, especially at nighttime and with all this rain, you know a lot of fog and stuff is out.”

South Carolina ranks 12th in the nation with nearly 39, 000 claims connected to deer collisions.

The experts offer these suggestions while driving, slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn. If you see one deer just know that there are more than likely others, as they tend to travel in packs.