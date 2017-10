(Video from: Gaffney Fire Department)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A fire destroyed a house on Sunset Drive in Gaffney, Thursday night.

Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire and are expected to be there for another 3 to 4 hours.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at a large two-story home just before 10:00pm.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there is no word yet on the cause.