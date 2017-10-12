Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s deputy on leave during SLED investigation

A Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave while SLED investigates purchases the agency made from a business in which the deputy is a part-owner, according to Sheriff Dennis Kelly.

Kelly says the deputy is Lt. John Long.

The Index-Journal reports Long is a member of the command staff.

Kelly says they received a complaint from an individual and they have asked SLED to investigate if any laws were broken.

Kelly confirms purchases were made from the business, but didn’t say what the name of the business is.

Kelly released the following statement:

I received a complaint from an individual alleging that my office was purchasing supplies/materials from a business in which the Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Long is part owner. I have verified that the Greenwood Sheriff’s Office has made purchases from this business. To determine if any laws have been violated by anyone associated with these purchases, I have requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate the incident. In the meantime, I have placed Lieutenant John Long on administrative leave until SLED completes its investigation. Lieutenant John Long has done a very good job for the Sheriff’s Office while I have been in office. Since SLED has agreed to investigate, it would be inappropriate for me to make further comments.