Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – A horse in Cherokee County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to DHEC, the horse was southeast of Blacksburg.

Due to this, there will be mosquito control spraying in the area and SC Department of Natural Resources and Blacksburg law enforcement will go door-to-door to homes and businesses in the area to inform them.

There will be additional spraying at 10 to 14 day intervals after the initial spraying.

The spraying could begin as early as 6:00pm on Sunday, October 15.