Laurens HS student threatens to bring gun to school on social media says district

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – We’ve heard from at least one concerned parent that a gun was brought to Laurens High School this morning.

Officials say a student has been suspended, but he was not armed when they spoke to him about threats.

Ed Murray with Laurens Co. School District 55 said a student made a threat on social media to bring a gun to school because other students were spreading rumors about him.

Students reported the threat to school officials.

Before the school day started today, officials addressed the matter.

They spoke to the student and his guardian.

The student did not have a gun.

No students or staff were in danger.

The student has been suspended and could face more disciplinary action.

Deputy Chief Jarvis Reeder said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to substantiate if there is truth to the rumors.