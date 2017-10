GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A person was found dead in the road with a gunshot wound, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say the call came in just after 11 a.m.

The homicide investigation is going on at Appaloosa and Gethsemane Drive.

The coroner’s office says they are on the way to the scene.

We are working to get more information.